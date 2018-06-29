This man from Buldhana offers free shaving services to soldiers

[India], June 29 (ANI): A man from Maharashtra's Buldhana district is offering hair cutting and shaving services to serving and former-servicemen for free using a silver razor.

Uddhav Gadekar, who has a small salon in Buldhana, said that giving free services to the servicemen is his way of expressing gratitude towards them.

Gadekar provides his social service in a small village named Kelvad in Buldhana district of Maharashtra.

He also got a special razor made of silver worth Rs 15,000 for his work.

"I have a small salon. I wanted to do social service for the servicemen who sacrifice everything for us, and this is my way of expressing gratitude towards them," Gadekar told ANI. Gadekar provides his service not only to servicemen but also to blind and homeless people who come to his shop. "I get my shaving- cutting from his shop every time I come here and that too for free. Whenever I go to my village, I visit his hop," said Bhagwan Kali, an ex-servicemen and one of Gadekar's customers. (ANI)