This man in Kerala walks 6,000 km for a cause

[India] Apr 19(ANI): A 33-year-old man left his job and travelled over 6,000 km on foot, from Srinagar to Trivandrum, to spread awareness about the importance of blood donation.

Starting his journey from Srinagar, he travelled to Udaipur, Vadodara, Chennai and Bengaluru.

Kiran Verma, founder of Simply Blood - world's first virtual blood donation platform, realised the importance of a life after losing his mother to cancer.

Since then, his life mission has been to save at least one million potential lives through blood donation, by 2020.

"I started my Journey on January 26, 2018 from Lal Chowk, Srinagar and have travelled more than 6500kms till Trivandrum in two months. I have met more than 600,000 people across the country. I have shared my vision with students in colleges, Universities and public places like malls, restaurants, railway stations, bus stands etc," Kiran told media. He added, "Everyday more than 12,000 people die in India due to lack of blood. Our mission is to encourage at least 10 people every kilometre to take a pledge to donate blood once in their life." On that note, Kiran Verma has been walking on a completely voluntary basis to encourage blood donation across India, Nepal and Bhutan. 2,000 potential lives were saved in 11 countries through the cost-free Simply Blood app last year. (ANI)