This 'undeclared Emergency' is more dangerous than Indira's Emergency: Yashwant Sinha

New Delhi: Former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yashwant Sinha on Monday said the government would not order any probe into the reports of exchange of currency notes worth Rs 745.58 crore at the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank, in which BJP president Amit Shah is a director, within five days of the announcement of demonetisation.

There is an "undeclared Emergency" in the country which is more dangerous than the one declared by the Indira Gandhi government in 1975, he said, addressing an Aam Aadmi Party rally in Varanasi over phone.

The former Union finance minister said democracy was in danger and a "joke of the Constitution was being made".

"All the government agencies and institutions are being misused and are working on their direction," Sinha, who quit the BJP in April, said.

"They would order probes in cases involving others, but they won't order any probe into the allegations levelled against those in high positions in the (Union) government," he said.

According to reports, currency notes worth Rs 745.58 crore were deposited in the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank within five days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing demonetisation on November 8, 2016.

"The BJP president is serving as a director in the bank, in which the currency was exchanged," Sinha said and asked "Who will order a probe into the alleged currency exchange in the bank."

Sinha said, "Democracy was in danger and all the government institutions and agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and the Income Tax department were being misused and were working on their direction."

He pointed out that a retired Supreme Court judge had said not everything was well within the judiciary.

Sinha appealed to the people to hit the roads and raises their voices against this "undeclared Emergency".

Due to health issues, Sinha could not attend the AAP's "Jan Adhikar Rally" organised at the Beniabagh ground and addressed the gathering through phone.