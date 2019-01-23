This was expected: Sambit Patra on Priyanka's entry to politics

[India], Jan 23 (ANI): After Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was appointed as Congress' General Secretary for Eastern Uttar Pradesh, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday downplayed the development, terming it as "expected".

Patra accused the Congress of promoting dynastic politics, saying that they consider the Gandhi family as the party.

"This was expected. To promote dynasty is what Congress is all about. They consider family as the party while BJP considers party as the family. Congress has accepted that Rahul Gandhi Ji has failed," Patra told ANI.

Echoing similar views, Union Minister and BJP's Uttar Pradesh in-charge JP Nadda, took a jibe at the Congress, claiming that by this move the Congress has in a way officially declared that its president Rahul Gandhi has "failed". Nadda suggested that Rahul should express his views on dynastic politics. "Priyanka Gandhi officially becomes General Secretary of Congress, but everyone knows how this household company works. It is also the first official declaration from Congress that Rahul Ji has failed, he should tell what is his view of 'Parivarwadi soch' (dynastic thought)?" he said. With Priyanka’s formal entry into active politics, the Congress informed that she will be taking charge of her responsibility with effect from February first week. During earlier elections, Priyanka had kept herself limited to campaigning for Rahul and Sonia in only Amethi and Raebareli parliamentary constituencies. Incidentally, both Amethi and Raebareli are also part of Uttar Pradesh East, the region of which Priyanka has been given charge as General Secretary. Apart from Priyanka, Congress has also appointed KC Venugopal as AICC General Secretary (Organisation), Jyotiraditya Scindia as AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh West and Ghulam Nabi Azad as AICC General Secretary for Haryana. (ANI)