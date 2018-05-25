Thoothukudi firing: SC to hear petition on Monday

[India], May 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday said that lawyer G.S. Mani's writ petition seeking a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged police firing matter in Thoothukudi will be heard on Monday.

On Thursday, Mani filed the petition in the court seeking the registration of an FIR and investigation by the CBI against Thoothukudi Collector, Superintendent of Police and other police officials.

At least 13 people have died in the protest until now, and over 60 have been injured when the agitators in the district started protesting against the construction of a new smelter plant by Sterlite Copper.

At present, internet services are suspended in Thoothukudi and Section 144 is imposed. Earlier in the day, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi was detained in Egmore after a DMK-led Opposition staged a protest against police firing during the anti-Sterlite protest in Thoothukudi. In addition to Kanimozhi, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan was also detained. (ANI)