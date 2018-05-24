Thoothukudi: Power supply to Sterlite Copper cut off

[India], May 24 (ANI): In the wake of the ongoing anti-Sterlite protest in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, the power supply to the Sterlite Copper plant in the area has been cut off.

"The electricity supply to Sterlite Industries has been cut off," government monitoring officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi said.

A meeting is being held at the Collector's office in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district to mull on measures need to be taken to bring back normalcy in the region.

Section 144 has been imposed in the area.

Police have been deployed in large numbers in the sensitive coastal areas while the internet services have also been temporarily shut down in Thoothukudi for next five days. The Ministry of Home Affairs today took cognisance of the situation and has sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government on the police firing and the prevailing situation in the district. At least 13 people have died in the protest until now, and over 60 have been injured when the agitators in the district started protesting against the construction of a new smelter plant by Sterlite Copper. Till now, 67 people have been arrested for indulging in violence. (ANI)