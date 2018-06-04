Thoothukudi violence: Aruna Jagadeesan will meet injured

Retired High Court Judge Aruna Jagadeesan, who has been appointed by the Tamil Nadu government to probe the violence and consequent police firing during the anti-sterlite protest in Thoothukudi, said that she will meet the injured in the hospital.

"I'm going to the hospital to meet the injured. Their statements will be taken and those who can't come to the Court to record their statements, we will make arrangements for Court people to go to them to record it," she said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to grant an urgent hearing into a plea, filed by the families of those killed in the police firing during the protest.

Without specifying a date for the next hearing, the apex court said it would be heard after the vacations. The appeal, filed by the relatives, sought a grant to allow a doctor of their choice to be roped into the board of doctors, to conduct the post-mortem procedures of the remaining six deceased. Post-mortem of seven deceased people has already been done. 11 people were killed and more than 65 injured allegedly in police firing, during a protest against the construction of a copper smelter by the Sterlite mining industry in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi.

