Thoothukudi violence: Madras HC allows autopsy of remaining bodies

[India], June 5 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Tuesday allowed the autopsy of the remaining six bodies of victims of police firing in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi during the anti-Sterlite protests.

The Court said along with doctors from Tamil Nadu, a doctor from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research and Kerala Insititute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital will also be included.

Earlier, the Court had ordered re-postmortem of bodies of seven people who died during the protest.

On May 25, the Tamil Nadu Government had submitted its report to the Ministry of Home Affairs in connection with the violence. At least 13 people were killed in the police firing when the protest against the construction of a new smelter plant by Sterlite Copper turned violent on May 22. (ANI)