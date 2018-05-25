Thoothukudi violence: Mention CBI probe plea on Monday, say SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court may hear on Monday a plea for a court- monitored CBI probe into the killing of over a dozen protesters during an anti-Sterlite rally in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.

As the petitioner, advocate G.S. Mani, mentioned his plea before a bench of Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice Indu Malhotra for urgent listing, the court said it will not entertain any mentioning of urgent matters on Friday and he may mention his plea on May 28.

In his PIL, the Supreme Court lawyer alleged a "pre-planned murder" by police with the help of high-level officials of police and civil administration.

He sought registration of an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the Thoothukudi Collector, Superintendent of Police and other police officials. The petition said that announcement of Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to bereaved families was only meant to please the pubic and to escape a heinous crime of murdering innocent civilians. He demanded Rs 50 lakh each to the kin of police firing victims, and Rs 25 lakh to the seriously injured. The petitioner demanded that Internet services in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts be restored, since these were suspended after the incident. Seeking the Central Bureau of Investigation probe, Mani pleaded that the Tamil Nadu Police would not be able to conduct free and fair investigation into the firing incident due to involvement of senior police officials. On May 22, the Thoothukudi protests against Sterlite Copper smelting plant turned violent, following which 13 persons were killed in police firing and many others injured. The construction of a proposed second smelting plant in Thoothukudi was stopped on the orders of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday.

