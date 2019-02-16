Those behind Pulwama attack will be punished: PM

Mumbai: PM Modi said the country understands the anger in the security forces, especially in the CRPF, in view of the Pulwama incident and because of that a free hand has been given to the armed forces to act.

“The sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain "We won't forget it (Pulwama terror attack) neither forgives it. ,” the Prime Minister asserted while addressing a programme here in Maharashtra.

“The terror organisations and their patronisers will definitely be punished for the sin they committed, no matter how much they try to hide,” he declared.

He said the country is proud of its armed forces and has full faith in them. “I understand your anger.....I again want to assure the country. Keep patience and have faith. How to punish, when to punish, where to punish and in which way to punish, it all will be decided by the security forces,” Modi said. Slamming Pakistan, the Prime Minister said, the “country which came into being after partition, which has been giving shelter to terrorism and is on the verge of bankruptcy, has become synonymous to terror.” In the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir, over 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when their convoy was targeted by a suspected suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora. Earlier in September 2016, an Army camp was stormed by terrorists in Uri, killing 19 soldiers. Prior to that, 28 BSF personnel were killed in an attack on a convoy of the paramilitary force in 2004.