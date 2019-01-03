Those not obeying seniors will be kicked out: MP minister

, (ANI): Stoking a controversy, a Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister has said that the workers who do not cooperate or obey their seniors will be kicked out.

In a video, surfaced on the media, the state labour minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, while interacting with party workers in Guna district on December 31 can be heard saying this, "Jo karamchari, adhikari paalan nahi karega, usko laat deke bahar kardiya jayega (The workers, who do not follow the instructions of the senior officials will be kicked out)."

Sisodia took oath as labour minister on December 25 in Chief Minister Kamal Nath's Cabinet. In the recently held Assembly elections, Congress dethroned Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government from power. (ANI)