Those obstructing people to shun militancy should be treated as terrorists: MoS PMO

[India], Mar 26 (ANI): Following Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chief Ashraf Sehrai's refusal to request his son to shun militancy, MoS in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh said that such people who do not want to bring people back to mainstream should also be treated like terrorists.

Sehrai's son Juniad Khan reportedly joined terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, a day after he went missing from Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have followed a hot pursuit on terrorists. But at the same time, a very keen endeavour is being done to bring people back to the mainstream. Those who refuse to be a part of this process, would be treated in the same manner as a terrorist," Singh told ANI.

Yesterday, Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid requested the newly-appointed Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chief to convince his son Junaid Khan, to shun militancy and come back to the mainstream, but to no avail. Sehrai reportedly rejected Vaid's advice to call his son back and said that it was his son's choice to join militants ranks to fight 'occupational forces' . (ANI)