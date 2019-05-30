Those who did not like Tejaswi's leaderhip can quit RJD: Tej Pratap Yadav

[India], May 29 (ANI): Amid brewing discontent among party leaders after poll debacle, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday said those leaders who did not like Tejaswi Yadav's leadership can leave the party.

"We lost but we are now focusing what is coming ahead. The top brass of political parties in Bihar's Mahagathbandhan came together but I got the information that leaders could not come together and fight like one," Yadav told ANI after RJD drew blank in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Those who did not like Tejaswi's leadership can leave the party whether it is Mahagathbandhan or RJD. I am there for him as Lord Krishna," he said.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav earlier tweeted, "Those who have any doubts on Tejaswi's leadership should leave the party." After RJD's defeat, Yadav had written a letter to Tejaswi and said, "Those who distributed tickets and contested elections should take the responsibility of the defeat." He had requested Tejaswi, who looked into the day-to-day affairs of RJD after his father, Lalu Prasad, was jailed, to continue leading the party in the Bihar Assembly. The RJD leader alleged that EVMs were manipulated which is why his party could not win a single seat. "I do not consider that Tejaswi, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh are to be blamed for the defeat. They lost because EVMs have been manipulated. Some days back, media did not look into EVMs which were transferred here and there. The administration did not take action in the case," he said. Tej Pratap further said that he is focusing on 2020 Assembly elections of Bihar. Speaking on Lok Sabha elections, he said, "Votes have been kept in illusion in these elections. Narendra Modi does not do what he speaks. But Lalu ji used to do whatever he says." Rebel RJD leader Mahesh Yadav had demanded Tejashwi's resignation as the leader of Opposition in the state and said that if "dynastic politics" continues, many leaders including him will resign. Tej Pratap, who fielded his separate candidate in Jahanabad, expressed discontent that his views were not taken into account in the ticket distribution process. In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the RJD failed to secure even a single seat in Bihar, while BJP-led National Democratic Alliance bagged 39 of the 40 seats and Congress won one seat. (ANI)