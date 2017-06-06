Those who spoke of protecting farmers now firing bullets: Congress

[India] June 6 (ANI): Lashing out that the Centre over the farmers protest in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur which has claimed five lives so far, the Congress on Tuesday tore into the BJP-led government, asserting that the ones who spoke about protecting farmers are now firing bullets on them.

Speaking to ANI Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "Whatever happened is deeply disturbing and it is something which we should be extremely shameful about. The farmers are the ones who have built this country brick by brick and now their hopes are shattered by the BJP government. The people who always spoke about protecting the farmers are now firing bullets on them.

Further assuring support from the Congress, Scindia stated that the grand old party will stand with the farmers in this hour of need.

"The farmers in Mandsaur were only fighting for their rights and they rightly deserve it. Despite them doing peaceful protest, bullets were fired on them which is the most cruel act ever. I deploy my deepest condolence to the families of the famers and their relatives. Congress will stand with the farmers in this hour of need," Scindia said.

Earlier today, hitting out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of being at war with the nation's farmers.

Taking to social media, Gandhi said, "This Govt is at war with the farmers of our country."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan increased the compensation for the kin of deceased, who were killed by security forces during a protest in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, from Rs. five lakh to 10 lakh.

The Chief Minister said that his government was sensitive to the farmers' cause and blamed the Congress party for a "conspiracy to fuel violence".

"This government is with the farmers. This Government is sensitive and stands with farmers but Congress party, through conspiracy tried to fuel violence. We stand with the family of the kin of deceased," he said.

At least five farmers were killed and several others were injured in a firing by security forces in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, as farmers intensified their agitation demanding fair price and loan waiver.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a judicial enquiry into the matter.

Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain remain suspended following the farmers' protests, and a curfew has also reportedly been imposed.

The farmers in the central state are demanding remunerative prices for their produce and a loan waiver. They are also demanding that they should be given Rs 50 per litre of milk bought from them as they spend Rs 37 per litre.

The killing of the farmers came hours after Mandsaur collector Swatantra Kumar Singh claimed all was well in the district and that the situation was under control. (ANI)