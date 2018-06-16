Thousands gather for last rites of Aurangzeb, the soldier killed by militants

Srinagar: The mortal remains of rifleman Aurangzeb, who was abducted and later killed by terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, today brought to his native village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.People gathered in large numbers to attend the last rites of Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb, who was 'buddy' of a company commander, was abducted by terrorists at Kalampora in Pulwama on Thursday when he was on his way home for Eid celebrations.
Jammu & Kashmir: Mortal remains of Rifleman Aurangzeb brought to his native village in Poonch. He was abducted by terrorists and his body was found in Pulwama's Gusoo, on 14 June. pic.twitter.com/wplrkxDFRF— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2018 His body was found by a team of police and army at Gussu village, about 10 km away from Kalampora, in Pulwama district. He was shot in his head and neck, police said. Aurangzeb belonged to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was posted at the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian.