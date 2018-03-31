Thousands of bikers hit Hyderabad streets for Shobha Yatra

[India], Mar. 31 (ANI): On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, thousands of bikers participated in the Shobha Yatra that was organised here on Saturday.

The rally, which started at 10.30 in the morning, is going to cover 12 kms, starting from Gowliguda Ram Mandir to Tadbund Hanuman temple.

The city traffic police made all the arrangements and provided all the safety measures for a peaceful rally.

Each Superintendent of Police has a different area under their charge. Few routes have been diverted to avoid the congestion during the Shobha Yatra and there are 410 CCTV cameras in place.

Talking about the arrangements, Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said, "There are 11000 members from police department who are taking care at all the centres. We are expecting that the procession might reach Tadbund Hanuman temple by 7 or 8 in the evening. Along with me there are even other zones higher officials and GHMC zonal incharge who are monitoring the procession through CCTV footage. Every moment will be focused and captured in the CCTV camera and proper action will be taken. I am very sure that there won't be any problem in this Shobha Yatra." Most of the participants are holding Hanuman symbolised flags in their hands and chanting Lord Hanuman's name and expressing their devotion. Speaking to ANI, Yaman Singh, co-convener of Bajrang Dal, said, "Under the organisation of Bajrang Dal, we are conducting this Shobha yatra since 2004. Lakhs of people are participating in this yatra now. Every house in the city is participating in this. The city chants and prays for Lord Sri Ram. On this occasion, the members of Bajrang Dal are participating irrespective of the hot weather and traffic restrictions by police." Meanwhile, another Bajrang Dal member, Mahender Singh, told ANI, "In the evening there will be a chief priest who will preach us about the Hindu culture and tradition at imperial gardens here in the city," (ANI)