Thousands participate in 20th edition of Terry Fox run

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): More than 10,000 children participated in the 20th Terry Fox run organised in Mumbai's Marine Drive area on Sunday morning.

Canadian Consul General Jordan Reeves for the awareness of cancer flagged off the event.

The main purpose of this run is to spread awareness about cancer.

Talking to ANI, Reeves said, "People are very excited to participate in this run. This run is one of the largest run as more than 10, 000 children are participating in it to make people aware about cancer. We are here to raise as much money as possible for cancer research."

"Our intention is to tell the whole Mumbai that we can defeat cancer. We donate the collected amount to Tata Memorial and other hospitals. These hospitals use money for cancer reserach, so that we can defeat cancer," Gul Kriplani, a Terry Fox member said. The runs first began when Terry Fox, a 22-year-old Canadian whose leg had to be amputated due to osteosarcoma (bone cancer), embarked on the Marathon of Hope in 1980. Later, he eventually died of the disease. (ANI)