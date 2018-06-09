Thousands throng in Hyderabad for 'fish prasadam'

[India], Jun 9 (ANI): Scores of people took 'fish prasadam' on Friday in Hyderabad, which has been traditionally distributed by Bathini family since more than 170 years.

People from different parts of the country thronged at exhibition grounds in Nampally to take the benefit of the wonder drug, which apparently cures Asthma and respiratory problems.

The patients are made to gulp down live 'murrel' fish with a yellow herbal paste in its mouth, which is believed to provide relief, if taken for three consecutive years.

The medicine is given with jaggery to the vegetarians. Keeping in mind the popularity of this event, Telangana government has made elaborate arrangements for the same. The event was inaugurated by Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries T. Srinivas Yadav along with Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Swamy Goud. Bathini Harinath Goud, who is the head of the family, said that their family provides these medicines free of cost which was passed on by their fore-father. "We are giving this medicine from past 173 years. The fish prasadam is much effective than the other. This has to be taken for three-four continuous years for a better result," he said. He said that a strict diet is followed by the patient after taking this medicine. One of the patients, Amarjit Singh, who came from Ludhiana said that even his relatives took the same treatment and got a positive result. "We consulted many doctors, but the treatment was not very effective. My relatives have taken this fish medicine and are now living a normal life, that is why we came here," she added. (ANI)