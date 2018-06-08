Threats received are an attempt to misguide people: Fadnavis

[India], June 08 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the letters of threat that were issued by Maoists were an attempt to misguide the people in urban areas.

"To say more than this at the moment won't be right. But it's now certain that while armed forces are fighting Naxals in forests, a large group is trying to misguide people in urban areas," Fadnavis said.

"Several facts have surfaced in the letter. Police have found different documents, internal communication hard disks, concrete proof of conspiracy that was being made against this country. From where the fund has come for this conspiracy and whose money has been used, the police has information on everything. These things will be presented in the court and a probe is underway to find more links," he added.

Earlier today, Fadnavis and his family members received a death threat from Maoist organisations in connection with Gadchiroli encounters, wherein 40 Maoists were killed by security forces in April. According to sources in the Maharashtra home department, two letters addressed to the office of the chief minister were received from the left-wing extremists, mentioning that the Gadchiroli encounters would be avenged. Furthermore, the Pune Police intercepted an internal communication of Maoists in which it was revealed that they were planning a "Rajiv Gandhi-type" assassination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The police told a court on Thursday that they seized a letter from the residence of one of the five people they had arrested in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence. (ANI)