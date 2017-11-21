Threats to Bhansali, Deepika wrong: Adityanath

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said those who have threatened Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actress Deepika Padukone are wrong.

Adityanath said the Uttar Pradesh government had already presented its views to the censor board and central government.

"Those who have threatened to behead Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are wrong," Adityanath said here.

A BJP leader had announced a reward of Rs 10 crore for anyone who beheads Bhansali and Padukone. He was booked on Tuesday.

Adityanath also said that Bhansali should respect the sentiments of people protesting against the film. "Bhansali has no right to play with the emotions of people. If people are protesting, he should respect their sentiments," he said. Padmavati was scheduled to hit the theatres on December 1 but it has been mired in controversy over conjectures that it distorts history about Rajput queen Padmavati. Its release has been deferred and a new date is to yet to be announced.