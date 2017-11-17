Threats to Padmavati team signal a new low

In what has become a regular occurrence; a particular religious or sectarian group has threatened the filmmakers and star of an upcoming movie. In the vein of the recent controversy over the Tamil film Mersal, though it seemed like an entire political party was lobbying against the Tamil blockbuster, this time the spotlight falls on Padmavati which is scheduled to release on December 1.

The movie directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, stars Deepika Padukone, and has generated controversy over what has been labeled “distorted historical facts”. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a letter to the central Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked the release of the movie to be delayed because of “public anger” over the script. The fear is that the movie might anger certain groups who could resort to violent protests against the film which they claim distorts historical facts.

The movie is based on a 16th century poem and historians have said that there is no record of such a queen in history. The Economic Times editorial stated that the movie should be released and not screened where there is a real risk of a law and order situation –

”.

”.

The letter sent by the state’s principal home secretary Arvind Kumar goes on to say, “…movies with distorted historical facts, exaggeration, false and fictional stories create a vicious atmosphere in the nation and society, develop social hatred and generate serious challenges for law and order”.

Unless the lawmakers and those who oppose it have seen the movie in advance, they’re making these assumptions and allegations against the movie sight unseen. No one would argue against them having an opinion once they have seen the movie. BJP MP Diya Kumari from the Jaipur royal family stated earlier this month that the movie should not be released if it distorts history in any way.

I will not allow any distortion of the valiant history of Rajasthan & Sacrifice of its people in fighting barbarians by movie #Padmavati — Diya Kumari (@KumariDiya) November 7, 2017

Rani #Padmavati is symbol of Rajasthan's bravery & honour, any attempt to lessen her & women who sacrificed their lives will not be allowed. — Diya Kumari (@KumariDiya) November 7, 2017

This particular film has faced problems in the past when it was in production. Last year, the sets were vandalized on two occasions and threats were made against the director. Now, a self-proclaimed Rajput group is leading the protest against the film and has vowed to block its screening.

Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha members protest against #Padmavati in #Jaipur, give signatures with blood to be sent to the Central Board of Film Certification pic.twitter.com/pN9NwB4F9Y — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2017

A senior functionary of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena (SRKS) threatened actor Deepika Padukone with physical harm. Responding to comments made by Deepika Padukone that nothing will stop the release of the film SRKS president Mahipal Singh Makrana said in part, “Why is she making such incendiary comments? We never raise our hands on women, but if we are provoked, we will do to her what Lord Ram's brother Lakshman did to Surpanakha”.

Another leader of the SRKS, Lokendra Singh Kalvi said lakhs would gather can call for a nationwide shutdown on December 1. A Rajput community in Meerut has also announced a bounty of Rs 5 crore on the filmmaker’s head.

If people can be arrested for Facebook posts,why not for openly threatening violence against Deepika Padukone & Sanjay Leela Bhansali ? — sonia singh (@soniandtv) November 16, 2017

After @nitin_gadkari now MOS Home Hansraj Ahir holds out a warning to makers of Padmavati. Accuses Bhansali of hurting Rajput sentiments. This is not looking good. What was earlier a fringe protest has now become a mainstream rebellion against a film no one has seen! — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) November 17, 2017

The attack on @deepikapadukone and the threats to maim her are beyond repulsive. But the media must reflect on the space its given to the very Fringe its condemning today. Lawless Hoodlums & their threats dont deserve the legitimacy of prime time. — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) November 16, 2017

In a column for the Hindustan Times, Vidya Subramanian writes on how various groups, and fringe elements cannot decide or dictate what the public should or shouldn’t watch –

”.

”.

”.

The column goes on to state how any work of art – a book, painting, movie etc should be judged individually on its merit. Any form of art is essentially meant to entertain and often make people think and provoke rational debate and discussion.

Art is meant to stimulate your mind, arouse your curiosity~led me to read about the epic Padmavat, first known source, a fictionalised poem written by Malik Muhammed in which Padmavati is the princess of Sinhal (Sri Lanka).. can’t find much in history on the topic #Padmavati — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) November 17, 2017

”.

The Times of India editorial urged the protection of the law for the director and the star of the film and warned against the ‘Mobocracy’ –

”.

”.

”.

This latest episode in the recurring saga of certain groups threatening artists is a new low. It does not reflect well when the central government cannot in one forceful statement condemn these groups and say that freedom of expression is essential in a functioning democracy. Bowing down to those who threaten artists will set a dangerous precedent; if similar instances in the past already hadn’t.

In a country as diverse as India, any work of art is bound to provoke; especially when it comes to religion or caste. Instead of rational debate and discussion, people with a lot of time on their hands take it upon themselves to make threats and ignore the rule of law. Them getting a primetime audience perhaps ticks the ‘let’s hear both sides’ box. It doesn’t however add any value.

More columns by Varun Sukumar





