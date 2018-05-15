Three arrested for gang-raping dalit woman

Three men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly gang-raping a 25-year-old woman, belonging to Rewsa in Uttar Pradesh.

The woman, along with her son, went to visit the Naimisharanya Dham in Sitapur, when she was gang-raped by three men.

She has now been admitted to a district hospital in Sitapur for medical examinations.

An FIR has been registered in the Kotwali Police Station against the accused under section 376 D of the Indian Penal Code.

According to initial information, the accused, Ramoo, Patru Kashyap and Rameshur Kashyap are the workers in the Dham.

An investigation in the case is currently underway. (ANI)