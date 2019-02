Jehanabad[India], Feb 9 (ANI): A case has been registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against three men accused for molesting a girl in Jehanabad.Jehanabad SDPO PB Srivastava said: "A video has surfaced on social media sites, where a girl is seen being molested by three men. We have registered the case under the POCSO Act as the girl appears to be a minor. "Police said investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

SEARCH