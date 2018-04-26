Three Chennai students drown in Pune dam

Pune: Three teenagers of a Chennai school who were in Pune for a summer camp, have drowned in a village dam, a police officer said on Thursday.

They were part of a team of around 20 boys from ECS Matriculation School, Chennai, who arrived for the summer camp in Katharkadak village in Mulshi taluka in the city, along with four teachers.

Police said the body of one victim was recovered, while the search continues for the remaining two missing boys.

According to Pune Rural Control, the drowning occured on Wednesday in the small village dam.

The group from Chennai with the children aged between 13-16 was attending a week-long vacation camp at the Jackuline School of Thought. It was after completing the first day's activities that the children went to the dam and stepped in for a swim, when the tragedy struck. The Pune Police have identified the victims as: Danish Raja, Santosh K, and Sarvanna, all aged 13. Late on Wednesday, the search teams recovered the body of Danish Raja and the hunt was resumed on Thursday to trace out the other two. Parents of the deceased students have been informed and were expected to reach the city later. A police team, village divers and others are engaged in the search operation.