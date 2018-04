[India], Apr. 30 (ANI): Three civilians were killed in an attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday evening.

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, the three civilians have been identified as Asger Sheikh, Haseeb Khan, and Asif Sheikh.

More details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, two terrorists were gunned down during an encounter with the security forces at Jammu and Kashmir's Drabgam in Pulwama district. (ANI)