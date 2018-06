[India], Jun 10 (ANI): Three coaches of Mumbai-Howrah Mail were derailed in Maharashtra's Nashik district in the wee hours of Sunday.

No casualties have been reported so far.

However, 12 trains on the route have been cancelled while one short has been terminated following the repairing works.

The incident took place at about 2 am in the morning, near Igatpuri railway station in the district.

The cause for the derailment has not been ascertained yet. (ANI)