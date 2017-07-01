Three complaints against Azam Khan in Bijnor over army denigration

[India], July 1 (ANI): A total of three complaints were filed on Saturday against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan over his controversial remark on the Indian Army.

Police told ANI, "The compliant has been filed by Akash Saxena under Sections 153A and 505 ofthe Indian Penal Code. We are looking into the matter and action will be taken".

Saxena further said, "I have registered a complaint against Azam Khan over his controversial remark against the Indian Army. It is shameful of him to comment so low and he should apologise to the Indian Army. A compliant has been filed under Section 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code."

Earlier in the day, two complaints were registered against Khan over his controversial remark against the Indian Army. One complaint was registered in Hazratganj and the other one in Rampur's Civil Lines Police Station. Earlier, Khan waded into another controversy with his statement that appeared to suggest that Indian soldiers have been indulging in rape. The comments triggered an angry reaction from the entire political fraternity. Khan had said, "Armed women attacked soldiers and cut off their private parts. They cut the part they had problems with. India should be ashamed. How will the country face the world now?" However, Khan downplayed that his comments affected the Indian Army's morale and said, "My statement was misconstrued by media. How can army's morale fall because of me? I am nobody. Army's morale fell when Prime Minister Modi went to Pakistan." (ANI)