Three convicted in 2011 terror funding case

[India], June 5 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court has convicted three out of four people in the 2011 terror funding case and sentenced them for the period already undergone.

District Judge Poonam Bamba on Monday convicted Mohd Sadiq Ginai, Ghulam Jeelani Liloo and Farooq Ahmed Dagga, who had pleaded guilty, under the various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The trio was allegedly running a hawala (illegal money transfer) racket to fund the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror outfit in Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2011, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed the charge sheet against the trio, indicting them for collecting more than Rs 4.57 crore from Pakistan through hawala channels within three years for funding terrorist activities in the Valley. Thereafter, the NIA in April this year filed the chargesheet against Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin's son Syed Shahid Yusuf under section 120-B of the IPC and 13, 17, 18, 20, 21, 38 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, for willfully raising, receiving, collecting 'terror funds' and holding proceeds of terrorism' for furtherance of terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, the Delhi High Court on May 31 dismissed the bail plea filed by Shahid Yusuf in the case. (ANI)