Three criminals arrested in UP encounter

Three criminals were arrested during an encounter with the police in Noida Phase 2 in Uttar Pradesh.

The men had fired shots at the vehicle of a factory owner and demanded extortion money of Rs 2 crore.

The two criminals identified as Azad, received a bullet injury in his left leg and Vikas was hit in his right leg. Third criminal identified as Sanju, trying to escape was also arrested. Hence, all three are under police custody.

They had also fired shot at factory owner's BMW on Monday night to infuse a sense of fear.

Three police teams have been formed to nab them. Police recovered three pistols and a mobile phone from their possession.