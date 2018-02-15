Three day 'Mining Today' event commences

[India], Feb. 14 (ANI): The 'Mining Today' 2018 international conference-cum-exhibition started on Wednesday in Hyderabad at Hitex Exhibition.

The event had the presence of IT minister K. T. Rama Rao and Governor of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh E. S. L. Narasimhan along with other dignitaries.

Mining is considered to be one of the highest factors in the contribution of Indian economy.

The policy and mining and exhibition of machinery will be discussed in this three days conference.

Susheel Kumar, chairman of 'Mining Today 2018' speaking at the inaugural function, said, "I welcome all the dignitaries on the dais. Telangana has become number one in ease of doing business. It would be nice to exchange the ideas which can be implemented in the new policy. It was said that mineral resources are the power and strength of the country."

Welcoming the geologists, mining engineers and dignitaries from Turkey and Australia, Kumar said that it would be nice to exchange ideas which can be implemented in the new policy.

"Latest act amendment has been done. The auction system was introduced to the entrepreneurs, who extended the ease of business by the government of India," added Kumar.

KT Rama Rao also spoke on this occasion and said, "Mineral is the wealth of nation. We should sync in with the concerns of protecting the environment."

He added that 31 districts of Telangana have great mineral resources.

"If the promises given at the time of bifurcation will be fulfilled then it will feasible, viable and provides employment to the youth. We will discuss the model sac mining policies," said Rao.

Union minister of rural development, panchayat and mining minister Narendra Singh Tomar also said, "I am so glad to be present at this meeting organised by the Mining Engineers' Association of India (MEAI) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) with the support of Telangana government. The auction system has been accepted by every state and I feel proud for that."

He said that this auction system has increased the ease of business in the country.

E. S. L. Narasimhan also spoke at the event and added that DMF is a useful thing, which is used for the purpose of transparency.

"Relief and rehabilitation policy should be and the main thing for this is Transparency. Ecological disturbances should be penalized. Technology should be used for the development of mining" he added. (ANI)