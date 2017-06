At least three fishermen were killed after their boat got hit by a ship from Panama off the Kochi coast on Sunday.

The boat was hit by the ship from Panama, 'Amber', about 20 nautical miles off the Kochi coast.

"The Panama-based ship that hit fishing boat is now being brought to Kochi," Police Commissioner M.P. Dinesh told ANI.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)