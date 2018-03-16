Three former babus made accused in fodder scam

[India], Mar 16(ANI): The Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi on Friday made three former bureaucrats of Bihar accountant-general's office accused in the fodder scam.

The court issued summons to former Bihar Accountant General PK Mukhopadhyay, former Deputy Accountant General BN Jha and former Senior Director General of Accounts Office Pramod Kumar.

The court issued summmons on the request of former Bihar Chief Minister and the main accused in the case Lalu Prasad who had sought trial against three top babus of the Bihar accountant-general's office in 1990s

Lalu had filed an application before the court on March 15 in which he had requested that then Bihar accountant-general P.K. Mukhopadhyay, his then deputy B.N. Jha and then senior director general (accounts) Pramod Kumar - be issued notices under Section 319 of CrPc. Earlier on March 7 the court had served notice to seven people, including Bihar Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh, declaring them as accused in the fodder scam. (ANI)