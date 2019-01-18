Three grenade attacks in J-K, no causalities reported

[India], Jan 18 (ANI): Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, militants carried out bomb attacks at three places in Jammu and Kashmir but no casualities were reported, police said Friday.

After receiving reports, police rushed to inspect the attack sites at Srinagar, Shopian and Pulwama and have initiated an investigation. however, no causalities pertaining to the loss of life or property reported, said police.

The first attack was reported from Ghanta Ghar Chowk in Srinagar, the second from Gargan in Shopian while the third grenade attack was inside the compound of a police station in Pulwama.

Police has registered cases for both the incidents and have asked locals to assist them if they receive any information about the attacks. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital and their condition has been reported to be stable. This is second grenade attack in Srinagar within 24 hours as three police personnel were injured on Thursday after terrorists hurled grenade on security forces at Zero Bridge in Srinagar on Thursday. (ANI)