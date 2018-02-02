Three held for killing fellow student in Delhi school

New Delhi: Three students of a Delhi school were detained on Friday for beating a Class 9 student to death, police said.

CCTV footage from Jeevan Jyoti Public School in north Delhi's Khajuri Khas area helped the police to crack the case.

The footage showed the three students, aged 15-16, beating up 14-year-old Tushar inside the school toilet.

"There was a scuffle between some students in the toilet. Tushar was punched on the face and neck by the three," Deputy Commissioner of Police A.K. Singla said.

Tushar was later found unconscious inside the toilet by some students. School authorities and the victim's mother shifted him to a hospital where he was declared dead. "We have registered a murder case. The three have been sent to a juvenile correction home," Singla added.