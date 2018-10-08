Three held with drugs from Kolkata

[India], Oct 08 (ANI): Three men were arrested in Kolkata on Sunday for possession of banned drugs.

Seven grams of MDMA (ecstasy drug), four LSD blocks and three grams of cocaine was recovered from the drug peddlers at the time of the arrest.

After the arrest, it was revealed that the drug peddlers had bought the drug from Delhi and were aiming to sell them at a higher price in Kolkata. Reportedly, they were planning to sell the drugs at a party in a Kolkata hotel.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway. (ANI)