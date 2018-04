[India], Apr 06 (ANI): Three people were killed and eighteen injured in an accident in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The accident took place when the minibus they were travelling in overturned at Kanda area on Bhambla-Teryath road near the Shiv Khori shrine in Reasi.

The injured have been admitted in the local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident is not known. (ANI)