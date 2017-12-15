Three killed by pilot vehicle of TN Governor's entourage

Kanchipuram: Three persons, including an elderly woman and a boy, were killed on Friday when they were hit by an "advance pilot" vehicle of Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit's entourage in New Kalpakkam in the district, police said.

A Raj Bhavan release in Chennai denied as "factually incorrect" reports that the vehicle was part of the Governor's convoy when he visited Cuddalore for a review meeting with district officials.

The release said the Kanchipuram Superintendent of Police had reported that a Bolero (TN-21G-2839), used as an advance pilot vehicle by Kanchipuram district police, had met with an accident on way back to Kanchipuram after leaving the Governor's convoy on the district borders during his journey from Cuddalore to Chennai.

"It is clear that the vehicle that met with the accident was entirely on its own and not a part of the Governor's convoy. There was no mishap/accident during the convoy's movement from Cuddalore to Chennai," the Raj Bhavan said.