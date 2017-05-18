Three killed in series of gun shots in Bihar's Jamui

[India] May 18 (ANI): Three persons were killed on Thursday near Chandradip Police Station in Bihar's Jamui in a series of gun shots.

Two unarmed criminals entered the office of Revenue Activist Ambika Prasad Yadav and shot him dead.

The villagers caught hold of one of the goons and beat him to death.

The incident took place around five o'clock in the evening.

Two villagers lost their lives in the open fire.

After the incident, tension prevailed in the entire area.

The police reached the spot and took possession of the corpses. They later sent the bodies for post-mortem. The motive behind the incident is not known yet. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)