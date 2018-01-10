Three killed in UP road accident due to fog

[India] Jan. 10 (ANI): Three persons were killed and two injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Tuesday.

The accident happened on the expressway near Behta village when a car coming from Mathura hit a parked truck from the back.

The driver had parked his truck on the side of the expressway, but the car driver could not see the truck due to heavy fog blanketing the expressway.

Mathura residents Shyam (28) and his friend Sonu (29) died on the spot.

Two others injured were referred to Tirwa Medical College. Later, one youth was shifted to Kanpur where he died in the course of treatment. (ANI)