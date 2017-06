[India], June 18 (ANI): At least three labourers were killed after being run over by a train engine that was on a trial in Rajasthan's Sikar district today.

The mishap occurred in the early hours today when the three labourers, who were sleeping on the railway track, came under the wheels.

On receiving the information of the incident, the police reached the spot for post-mortem in Sikar district hospital where the bodies were kept in the mortuary. (ANI)