Three Lashkar militants, all Pakistani nationals, killed in J&K's Handwara

Last Updated: Tue, Nov 21, 2017 10:08 hrs
Indian Army; Pakistan Ceasefire Violation

Srinagar: Three Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said.

The security forces cordoned off Magam area in Handwara after receiving specific information about the presence of the militants. J&K DGP SP Vaid took to Twitter to praise the security forces.
As the security forces closed in on the hiding militants a gun battle started, in which the three Pakistani nationals were killed, a police officer said.

A search operation in on in the area

