Three LeT militants, all Pakistani nationals, neutralised in J&K's Handwara

Handwara: Three Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were neutralised in Magam area of Handwara district in North Kashmir, said Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday.

State DGP S P Vaid hailed the security forces for their work in counterpoising the terrorists.

Three LeT terrorists all Pakistanis neutralised in Magam area of Handwara district in North Kashmir. Excellent work!





Earlier on Saturday, six LeT terrorists, including Mumbai attack mastermind Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi's nephew Owaid, were gunned down by security forces during Bandipora encounter in Hajin sector.





Huge caches of arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.





One Indian Air Force (IAF) Garud personnel also lost his life and two Indian Army personnel were injured in the encounter.