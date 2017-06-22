Three LeT terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

[India], June 22 (ANI): At least three Local Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Three AK-47 rifles and ammunition have been recovered from the slain terrorists.

The encounter started late Wednesday night when militants were spotted travelling in a vehicle in New Colony Kakapora area.

As the forces started search operation, the contact was established and encounter began.

According to security officials, as soon as the news of encounter spread, all of a sudden fierce stone pelting by locals targeted security forces to help the trapped terrorists.

An officer of 50 Rashtriya Rifles sustained injuries in the encounter. 50 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group (SOP) and 183 CRPF Battalion were involved in the encounter. (ANI)