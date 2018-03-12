Three militants killed in encounter in J&K's Anantnag

: Three militants were killed early Monday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.

Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar on Monday to maintain law and order in the wake of the killing of three militants earlier in the day, police said Apprehending protests, the authorities imposed restrictions in areas under the jurisdictions of Soura and four other police station areas, the police said.

All schools and colleges will also remain shut. Exams scheduled for Monday by the Kashmir University were postponed.

"Pursuing credible leads on the presence of militants, security forces started search operation in the Hakoora area of Anantnag district in the wee hours of Monday morning.





"While the searches were going on, hiding millitants fired upon the search party. The fire was retaliated by the security forces ensuing an encounter," a police statement said.





The three militants killed in the encounter were identified as Eesa Fazli of Srinagar, Syed Owais and Sabzar Ahmad Sofi, both belonging to Anantnag district.





The police has recovered arms and ammunition including AK 47 rifles, pistols, hand grenades from the encounter site. No collateral damage was reported.





"It is pertinent to mention that among the slain militants, one was involved in a recent attack on a police guard post at Soura in which one police constable was killed," the police statement said.