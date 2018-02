[India], Feb. 04. (ANI): Three minor girls are reported to be missing from Delhi's Kalkaji area after they did not reach home from school on Saturday.

The police said three girls aged between 13 to 14 years, studying in class 7 of Sathya Sai School, did not return home after exiting the school.

A case was registered in Govindpuri police station, and an investigation has begun. (ANI)