Three more people arrested in Kamala Mills fire

[India] January 21 (ANI): Three more people, including a fire officer, were arrested on Saturday in connection with Mumbai Kamala Mills fire tragedy.

The arrested people have been identified as Ravi Surajmal Bhandari, partner of Kamala mill, Rajendra Baban Patil, fire officer and Utkarsh Vinod Pande, supplier and contractor.

Around 14 people were killed and 12 suffered critical injuries in the massive fire that broke out at the Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel locality in Mumbai in the wee hours of December 29.

The Mumbai Police had earlier arrested two owners of Mojo's Bistro, the restaurant from where the fire triggered and also the son of former Pune police commissioner K K Pathak. Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its reports, had confirmed that the fire started from Mojo's Bistro and spread rapidly to '1 Above' restaurant. (ANI)