[India], Jan 29 (ANI): Three Naxalites have been arrested on Monday in a joint operation by District Force and 222 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur's Bardela area.

"They were informed about the Naxals through their sources. The arrested Naxalites were involved in robbery and murder cases," Station house officer (SHO) Vikas Baghel of Jangla Police station told ANI. (ANI)