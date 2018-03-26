Three nominated BJP legislators denied entry to Puducherry Assembly

Chennai: Three nominated BJP legislators were denied entry into the Puducherry Assembly on Monday.





The Madras High Court had recently upheld the nomination of the three legislators -- V. Saminathan, K.G. Shankar and S. Selvaganapathy.





Meanwhile, three AIADMK members walked out of the Assembly in protest against the central government for not setting up the Caurvery Management Board (CMB).





They walked out when Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi began her speech to the budget session of the assembly. "Law will take its own course," she responded after arriving at the assembly after the drama.

Puducherry Congress MLAs have moved the Supreme Court against the order of the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, who had nominated three BJP leaders to the state Assembly. The Supreme Court to likely hear the matter next week.