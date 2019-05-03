Three people killed due to cyclone Fani: NDRF DG

[India], May 03 (ANI): Three people have been killed as cyclone Fani lashed the Odisha coast bringing in its wake widespread destruction and damage to public property.

"The damage (caused due to the cyclone) were on expected lines. As per the information received from the state government, three people have died. The casualties occurred due to the damage caused to buildings," Pradhan said while talking to ANI.

He also said that the damaged caused by the cyclone has been minimal while crediting the people for it.

"Although, we will get more information but as of now minimal damage has been reported. The credit for this goes to people because they understood that they have to go to higher places (cyclone shelters). First, I want to thank the people and second I would tell them, don't panic," said Pradhan. Talking about the effects of the cyclone Fani, the NDRF DG said, "Landfall happened as per the speed predicted by IMD. Some effect has been seen in Puri. Earlier, it was in extremely severe cyclone category but it passed over Khurda and Bhubaneshwar under severe or very severe cyclone category." "Bhubaneshwar is a town so due to resistance by buildings, several trees were uprooted and electricity wires were damaged," S N Pradhan, DG, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said here on Friday. He said that the danger from storm is "definitely over" for Puri. "The bigger work is restoration, relief, and rescue. NDRF and state officials are doing the damage assessment and accordingly we will decide on the relief works. Relief works will show about the preparation," he said. The NDRF DG also said that the 18 teams of NDRF have been deployed in West Bengal. Heavy rains along with a wind speed of 175 kmph battered Odisha as powerful cyclone Fani made landfall close to the temple town of Puri on Friday morning, leaving a trail of destruction in the state. The impact of the "extremely severe cyclonic storm" was felt in neighbouring West Bengal including in the beach town of Digha and other areas. (ANI)