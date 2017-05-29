Three police personnel suspended in IAS officer Anurag Tiwari's death case

[India], May 29 (ANI): Three police personnel were on Monday suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the IAS officer Anurag Tiwari's death case.

Earlier, the murder case of the IAS officer was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"It has been decided that the investigation will be transferred to the CBI," Principal Home Secretary Arvind Kumar said.

This came after the family members of the slain officer registered an FIR with the police in Lucknow against unknown persons under the section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and made a demand that the case should to be handed over to the CBI.

"In the complaint, it was alleged that Anurag Tiwari was under pressure as he was about to uncover a scandal. Hence, we filed the case under the IPC 302. We have also forwarded their demand for a CBI investigation," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Deepak Kumar told ANI. (ANI)